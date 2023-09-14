CPSC Awards More than $2.0 Million in Pool Safely Grants to Eight State and Local Governments to Combat Pool and Spa Drownings and Drain Entrapments

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) announced today eight awardees of a grant program aimed at preventing pool and spa drownings, as well as drain entrapments. The state and local governments were selected by CPSC, from a group of applicants, to receive more than $2 million in Pool Safely Grant Program (PSGP) grant funds.  This funding appropriated by Congress will provide these state and local governments with assistance for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements that are intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

Pool Safely Grant Program Awards

Awardees

State

Award Amount

City of North Richland Hills

Texas

$319,485.91

DuPage County Health Department

Illinois

$378,853.67

Florida Department of Health

Florida

$400,000.00

City of Huntington Beach

California

$141,837.00

District of Columbia Health Department

District of Columbia

$64,530.00

Seminole County

Florida

$194,535.00

Harris County

Texas

$394,870.00

City of Amarillo

Texas

$107,853.92

"Drowning remains the number one cause of death for children ages one to four," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "These grants can make a real difference by providing funding to assist communities in their lifesaving work to reduce the risk of drowning and drain entrapment in pools and spas."   

"We must do more to prevent drownings, the leading killer of America's youngest children," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. "We can avoid these devastating tragedies by teaching children to swim, ensuring pools have the right safety equipment, and educating parents on the vital importance of supervising children in and near the water – and these grants are critical tools to help us do that."

The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), which Rep. Wasserman Schultz authored and championed, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2007. The VGB Act authorizes the PSGP, which provides state and local governments with assistance for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements.

CPSC's website www.PoolSafely.gov has more information on the Pool Safely Grant Program and the VGB Act as well as free, downloadable educational materials available to the public.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov. 
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. 
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 23-281

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

