CPSC Awards More than $2.5 Million in Pool Safely Grants to Ten State and Local Governments to Combat Pool and Spa Drownings and Drain Entrapments

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Oct 01, 2024, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25) announced more than $2.5 million in grants to ten awardees under the Pool Safely Grant Program (PSGP).  The grants, authorized under the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), will support local efforts to prevent pool and spa drownings, and drain entrapments. The ten state and local governments will use the funds for education, training, and enforcement of local pool safety requirements.

Pool Safely Grant Program Awards

Awardee

State

Award Amount

Pima County

Arizona

$396,314.66

City of Newport

Oregon

$234,981.04

Florida Department of Health in Broward County

Florida

$200,000.00

Florida Dept of Health (whole state) Pool Safely Grant Program

Florida

$200,000.00

City of Harlingen

Texas

$192,732.00

City of Columbus

Ohio

$200,000.00

City of Delray Beach

Florida

$140,205.00

New Orleans Health Department

Louisiana

$395,240.00

City of Yuma

Arizona

$154,447.00

City of Seattle

Washington

$399,358.00

"Drownings remain the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4 years old," said Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "Many of these deaths can be prevented and these grants awarded to state and local governments will support the critical work at the community level to reduce the risk of drowning and drain entrapment in pools and spas."   

"We can and must do more to prevent drownings, the leading killer of America's youngest children," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. "The VGB grant program provides critical tools we need to keep kids safe around pools and spas by educating communities about drowning and the vital importance of supervising children in and near the water, as well as preventing suction entrapment dangers."

The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), which Rep. Wasserman Schultz authored and championed, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2007. The VGB Act authorizes the PSGP, which provides state and local governments with assistance for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements.

CPSC's website www.PoolSafely.gov has more information on the Pool Safely Grant Program and the VGB Act as well as free, downloadable educational materials available to the public.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
Contact a media specialist

Release Number: 25-001

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

