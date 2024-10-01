CPSC Awards More than $2.5 Million in Pool Safely Grants to Ten State and Local Governments to Combat Pool and Spa Drownings and Drain Entrapments

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25) announced more than $2.5 million in grants to ten awardees under the Pool Safely Grant Program (PSGP). The grants, authorized under the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), will support local efforts to prevent pool and spa drownings, and drain entrapments. The ten state and local governments will use the funds for education, training, and enforcement of local pool safety requirements.

Pool Safely Grant Program Awards

Awardee State Award Amount Pima County Arizona $396,314.66 City of Newport Oregon $234,981.04 Florida Department of Health in Broward County Florida $200,000.00 Florida Dept of Health (whole state) Pool Safely Grant Program Florida $200,000.00 City of Harlingen Texas $192,732.00 City of Columbus Ohio $200,000.00 City of Delray Beach Florida $140,205.00 New Orleans Health Department Louisiana $395,240.00 City of Yuma Arizona $154,447.00 City of Seattle Washington $399,358.00

"Drownings remain the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4 years old," said Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "Many of these deaths can be prevented and these grants awarded to state and local governments will support the critical work at the community level to reduce the risk of drowning and drain entrapment in pools and spas."

"We can and must do more to prevent drownings, the leading killer of America's youngest children," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. "The VGB grant program provides critical tools we need to keep kids safe around pools and spas by educating communities about drowning and the vital importance of supervising children in and near the water, as well as preventing suction entrapment dangers."

The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), which Rep. Wasserman Schultz authored and championed, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2007. The VGB Act authorizes the PSGP, which provides state and local governments with assistance for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements.

CPSC's website www.PoolSafely.gov has more information on the Pool Safely Grant Program and the VGB Act as well as free, downloadable educational materials available to the public.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

