CPSC's New Federal Water Beads Safety Standard Takes Effect to Protect Children from Deadly Hazard

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today that its new Federal Safety Standard for Water Beads is now in effect. Water beads manufactured after March 12, 2026, must meet the new federal performance, labeling and testing requirements designed to reduce the risk of serious injury or death.

Specifically, the new standard establishes:

A maximum expansion size for water bead toys to prevent them from becoming large enough to cause blockages if ingested, and other injuries if inhaled or inserted into an ear or nose;

Limits on the amount of allowable acrylamide in the products in an effort to reduce toxicity risks; and

Strongly worded, visible warning labels to caution consumers.

Water beads are small, water-absorbing, often colorful balls of super absorbent polymer and can grow up to 100 times their original size when exposed to water. They are often marketed and sold as toys, sensory tools, crafts, and agricultural products.

"This new rule establishes clear safety standards for water beads and gives the CPSC officials at our nation's ports the tools they need to quickly identify noncompliant products and stop dangerous shipments before they reach American homes," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "Water beads that fail to meet the new federal standards are now illegal to sell in the United States. Manufacturers of these products, most of whom are based in China, must meet the new federal standard or face the full weight of CPSC enforcement."

The CPSC data show that from 2017 to 2022, an estimated 6,300 water bead-related ingestion injuries were treated in U.S. emergency departments and there was at least one reported death, a 10-month-old girl in 2023.

The new standard reflects CPSC's ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable consumers and preventing avoidable tragedies in American homes.

Water Bead Safety Tips:

Remove water beads from any area where young children may be present.

Store water beads in a secure container and location where young children cannot easily access them.

Do not allow children to play with water beads unsupervised.

If a toy contains water beads, such as a ball filled with water beads, discard the product if beads start to come out.

Water beads can easily scatter, roll and become lost. After use, clean the area and remove any beads that may have rolled away.

Remember, some water bead products are not marketed as children's toys and fall outside the scope of this rule. Keep these products out of spaces where children live or play.

Additional Resources:

Water Beads – Education Center

Water Beads – Safety Alert

Poison Prevention – Education Center

Toy Safety Business Guidance | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 26-FINAL

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission