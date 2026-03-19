CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Due to Burn Hazard

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Due to Burn Hazard

Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by Goregent Official Store

Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by Goregent Official Store

Aisstxoer Adult Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by YXTDZ Store

Aisstxoer Adult Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by YXTDZ Store

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Specialized Turbo Como SL Electric Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Specialized Turbo Como SL Electric Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

Tainoki Fine Furniture Recalls Office Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Fall Hazard

Tainoki Fine Furniture Recalls Office Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Fall Hazard

Wagner Spray Tech Recalls 900 Series Power Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

Wagner Spray Tech Recalls 900 Series Power Steamers Due to Burn Hazard

Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

Lifetime Brands Recalls BUILT LUUM Light Up Tumblers Due to Risk of Choking and Battery Ingestion Hazards

Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission