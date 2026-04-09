CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

BISSELL Recalls Over One Million Steam Shot OmniReach Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Burn Hazard from Attachments | CPSC.gov

Easymake Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by ZFZG-US | CPSC.gov

SNOOZ Recalls Electrical Fans Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Silks Recall Children's Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

Vitaquest International Recalls Multiple Iron Supplement Bottles and Packets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging | CPSC.gov

Wybotics Recalls Robotic Pool Vacuums Due to Burn and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

Magnetic Drinkware Charms Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Sold on Amazon by Maitys | CPSC.gov

SCUBAPRO Recalls Monorail Weight Pockets for Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning | CPSC.gov

Seasonal Specialties Recalls Members Mark 7' Pre-Lit Twinkling Bucks Due to Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov

Head USA Recalls Ski Boots Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Besslly Store | CPSC.gov

Yeeluzan Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Yeeluzan | CPSC.gov

Muscccm Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by SZ Hengxun | CPSC.gov

ShymeryDirect LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

Shenzhen Baihang Recalls VEEKTOMX Mini Power Banks, Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon | CPSC.gov

Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology Male-to-Male Extension Cords Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Electrocution and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazards; Sold on Walmart | CPSC.gov

LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Happiness Light | CPSC.gov

Prestige Import Group Recalls Supernova and Typhoon Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission