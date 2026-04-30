CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

Thermos Recalls 8.2 Million Stainless King Food Jars and Bottles Due to Serious Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards | CPSC.gov



CBC Group Recalls Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Choking and Laceration Hazards | CPSC.gov

Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Smfanlus | CPSC.gov

Bayer Recalls 6 mL Size Afrin Original Nasal Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Illness from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging | CPSC.gov

Alliance Chemical Recalls 1-K Kerosene Heater Fluid Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers | CPSC.gov

Segmart 4-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by SOFT | CPSC.gov

Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by DGIVOVO US | CPSC.gov

Build-A-Bear Workshop Recalls Heartwarming Hugs Bears Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard to Children | CPSC.gov

American Honda Motor Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death Due to Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov

Earthtec Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Manufactured by Tonyidea | CPSC.gov

Acer America Corporation Recalls Two-Wheeled Folding Electric Scooters Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Residential Elevators Recalls Elevator StrikeLock Hoistway Door Locking Device Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Injury Hazards | CPSC.gov

5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by UHOMEPRO | CPSC.gov

Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Hepo Care Medical Equipment Online | CPSC.gov

Malker Bicycle Light Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by MalkerDirect | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. - Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission