CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Minka Lighting Group Recalls Bardon Series Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from an Impact Hazard | CPSC.gov



Superbobi Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Manufactured by Remy&shop | CPSC.gov

Tiyol Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ZW Creations | CPSC.gov



Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported and Sold on Amazon by LiCB | CPSC.gov

BRP Recalls Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov

Missry Associates Recalls Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

World Bright International Limited Recalls Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Sold at Costco | CPSC.gov

Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard | CPSC.gov



Petzl America Recalls SIMBA and SWAN EASYFIT Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov –



Petzl America Recalls ASTRO BOD FAST, ASTRO SIT FAST and CANYON GUIDE Harnesses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov –

ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Recalls Electric Water Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury Due to Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov

Guidecraft Children's Standing Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Cosyland Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Cosyland Official | CPSC.gov



Generac Power Systems Expands Recall of Generac and DR Power Electric Start Pressure Washers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Hazard; Includes Additional Models | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission