CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

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U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Mar 19, 2026, 10:01 ET

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Ridstar E-Bikes Due to Fire Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Ridstar E-Bikes Due to Fire Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Gpower Youth ATVs Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Laceration Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Gpower Youth ATVs Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Laceration Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using LullaBear Choco Bear Infant Support Cushions Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Regulations
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using LullaBear Choco Bear Infant Support Cushions Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Regulations

About the U.S. CPSC 
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

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