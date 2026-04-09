CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

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U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Apr 09, 2026, 11:17 ET

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using LRIGYEH Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Wolfcode Infant Walkers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using NBIIUYIGE Children's Portable Hook-On Chairs Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products. 

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.  

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

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