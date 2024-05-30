CPSC Urges Consumers to Start Summer with Safety as Off-Highway Vehicle Deaths Soar 33% According to Latest CPSC Report

New annual report shows children under 16 and adults ages 45-54 have higher death rates in off-highway vehicles

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and with it an increase in off-highway vehicle (OHV) use. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has released its annual report on deaths and injuries from off-highway vehicles which showed a staggering 33% increase in OHV-related deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, the most recent years for which data are available. Overturning and collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, like a tree, were the leading causes of death. OHV occupants were frequently ejected in these types of incidents. CPSC is urgently warning all riders to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to avoid tragedy.

"Riding an OHV should be an enjoyable and safe experience. Unfortunately, our annual report shows it is often a dangerous activity," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "Deaths have gone up by 33% and those affected are disproportionately male. We are also seeing more deaths from OHV use in children under 16. We must reverse this trend and put safe riding first by wearing a helmet with proper gear and staying off paved roads."

CPSC's Annual Report of Deaths and Injuries Involving Off-Highway Vehicles

CPSC's just-released report on off-highway vehicle deaths and injuries reveals that from 2018 through 2020, children under 12 years old were 44% of the fatalities among the group of children under 16. Older adults 55+ were also impacted, making up 30% of all OHV-related deaths. Nationwide, Pennsylvania, California, West Virginia, Kentucky and Florida collectively accounted for about one-quarter of fatalities and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) were the vehicle involved in more than two-thirds of all OHV-related deaths.

Over the full 5-year period from 2018 through 2022, there were an estimated 504,400 emergency department-treated injuries in the United States that were associated with OHVs. This corresponds to an annual average of around 100,900 emergency department-treated injuries over the period. Fractures, contusions/abrasions and internal organ injuries are the most common diagnoses with 76% of those injured treated and released.

In a continued effort to keep consumers safe from dangerous products, CPSC has issued 24 OHV-safety related recalls since January 2023.

It is important to follow some key safety tips for your next OHV/ATV adventure:

Training : Get hands-on training from a qualified instructor.

: Get hands-on training from a qualified instructor. Seats : Never ride with more passengers than there are seats. Most OHVs/ATVs are designed for one rider.

: Never ride with more passengers than there are seats. Most OHVs/ATVs are designed for one rider. Stay Off Roads : Stay off paved roads. Never ride on public roads, except to cross, where permitted by law.

: Stay off paved roads. Never ride on public roads, except to cross, where permitted by law. No Drinking : Avoid drinking alcohol before or while driving an OHV/ATV.

: Avoid drinking alcohol before or while driving an OHV/ATV. Age Limits : Riders younger than 16 should drive only age-appropriate youth models -never adult models.

: Riders younger than 16 should drive only age-appropriate youth models -never adult models. Safety Gear: Always wear a helmet and other protective gear, such as eye protection, boots, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

