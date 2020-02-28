WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/CPSC-Use-National-Consumer-Protection-Week-to-Get-Recalled-Products-Out-of-Your-House

March 1 - 7 marks National Consumer Protection Week. To keep families safe, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to check their homes for recalled products. "It's the perfect time to take action," said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. "If you own a recalled product, immediately stop using it, and get your remedy in the form of a refund, a free repair or free replacement," Adler added.

Each year, CPSC announces about 300 recalls involving millions of products. In 2019 alone, recalls included everything from infant sleep products and unstable furniture to recreational utility vehicles and lawn mowers. Remember, products are recalled because they can injure or kill someone. Chances are that you or someone you know has a recalled item in their home.

Here are some ways to be smart about recalls:

Where can you check for recalls? cpsc.gov/recalls

Want recall notices for products you use? Sign up to receive recall notices at cpsc.gov

Want recall information readily available on your phone? Download the CPSC Recalls App at cpsc.gov/data

Bought a new product? Send in registration cards that come with it so that companies know how to contact you if there is a recall.

Got a hand-me-down or something you bought at a secondhand shop or yard sale? Check cpsc.gov to see if it is a recalled product.

Think you have an unsafe product or an incident where someone was injured by a product? Report it at SaferProducts.gov

Remember -- not acting on a recall can have deadly consequences. Act TODAY and protect your family.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

