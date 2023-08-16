CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers Due to Fire Hazard; 4 Deaths May be Tied to Recalled Units

16 Aug, 2023, 11:38 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the continued risk of fire from dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China. CPSC urges consumers to immediately check to see if their dehumidifier is part of any Gree dehumidifier recall, including the most recent recall of Gree dehumidifiers announced on August 16, 2023. Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund. The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.
The recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016. CPSC evaluated the recalled dehumidifiers and found that they can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death. There have been reports of four deaths potentially associated with Gree dehumidifiers, all involving adults who died from house fires that may have been caused by recalled dehumidifiers. One death occurred in 2016 in Ohio. Another death occurred in 2022 in Iowa. Two more deaths occurred in 2022 in Missouri.
There have been more than 2,000 reported incidents of these recalled dehumidifiers overheating. About 450 fires have been reported, resulting in more than $19 million in property damage.
These dehumidifiers are separate from the 1.56 million Gree dehumidifiers recalled on August 16, 2023. CPSC urges all consumers to inspect their dehumidifiers and take advantage of the recalls if they own affected products.
The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at: AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.
As stated in the November 2016 recall reannouncement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers are listed below. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.
CPSC urges consumers to immediately turn off and unplug the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall for to receive a refund. Report incidents with recalled dehumidifiers and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
List of Recalled Dehumidifiers:
|
Danby or Premiere
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
DDR3011
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
DDR30P
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
DDR4511
|
45-pint
|
All units
|
DDR45P
|
45-pint
|
All units
|
DDR6511
|
65-pint
|
All units
|
DDR65CHP
|
65-pint
|
All units
|
De'Longhi or SuperClima
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
DDSE30
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
DDSE40
|
40-pint
|
All units
|
DG50
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
Fedders
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
FEDH-MAH030-C15
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
FEDH-MAH070-C15
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
Fellini
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
13-06030
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
13-06031
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
Frigidaire
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
FDB30R1
|
30-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDB50R1
|
50-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDB70R1
|
70-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDD25S1
|
25-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDF50S1
|
50-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDF70S1
|
70-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDL30R1
|
30-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDL50R1
|
50-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDL50S1
|
50-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDL70R1
|
70-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDL70S1
|
70-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDM30R1
|
30-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
FDR30S1
|
30-pint
|
01/07 through 09/08
|
GE
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
ADEH50LN
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADER30LN
|
30 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADER40LN
|
40 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADER50LN
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADER65LN
|
65 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADEW30LN
|
30 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADEW50LN
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
ADEW65LN
|
65 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHH40LL
|
40 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHH50LM
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR30LL
|
30 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR30LM
|
30 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR40LL
|
40 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR40LM
|
40 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR50LL
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR50LM
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR65LL
|
65 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHR65LM
|
65 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHW30LM
|
30 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHW50LM
|
50 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
AHW65LM
|
65 pint
|
01/08 through 12/10
|
Gree
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
13-06090
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
13-06091
|
45-pint
|
All units
|
13-06092
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
GDN40AH-A4EBB1A
|
40-pint
|
All units
|
GDN45AH-A3EBB2A
|
45-pint
|
All units
|
GDN50AF-A3EBA8A
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
GDN50AF-A3EBA8B
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
GDN70AF-A3EBA8A
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
GDN70AF-A3EBB3A
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
GDN70AI-A3EBB2A
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
GDNE30AEBA1A8A
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
GDNE40AEBA1A8A
|
40-Pint
|
All units
|
GDNE50AFBA1A8A
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
GDNE65AFBA1A8A
|
65-pint
|
All units
|
Kenmore
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
407.52301210
|
30-pint
|
2012-04 through 2012-09
|
407.52501210
|
50-pint
|
2012-04 through 2012-09
|
407.52701210
|
70-pint
|
2012-04 through 2012-09
|
407.52702210
|
70-pint
|
2012-04 through 2012-08
|
Norpole
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
NPDH30PG
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
Seabreeze
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
DH450S
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
DH470S
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
SoleusAir
|
Model number
|
Capacity
|
Date code range
|
CFM-25E
|
25-pint
|
All units
|
CFM-40E
|
40-pint
|
All units
|
DP1-30-03
|
30-pint
|
All units
|
DP1-40-03
|
40-pint
|
All units
|
DP1-50-03
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
DP1-50-03A
|
50-pint
|
All units
|
DP1-70-03
|
70-pint
|
All units
|
GL-DEH-30-1
|
30-pint
|
1211 through 0612
|
GL-DEH-45-2
|
45-pint
|
1211 through 0612
|
GL-DEH-50-2L2
|
50-pint
|
1211 through 0612
|
GL-DEH-50-2Q2
|
50-pint
|
1211 through 0612
|
GL-DEH-70-2S2
|
70-pint
|
1211 through 0612
|
GL-DEH-70P-2S2
|
70-pint
|
0112 through 0612
|
GM-DEH-30M-1L2
|
30-pint
|
010512 through 061412
|
GM-DEH-30M-1R2
|
30-pint
|
010512 through 061412
|
GM-DEH-45-1
|
45-pint
|
122511 through 062112
|
GM-DEH-70-1S2
|
70-pint
|
010512 through 062112
|
SG-DEH-25-4
|
25-pint
|
032711 through 081712
|
SG-DEH-30-2
|
30-pint
|
032711 through 050712
|
SG-DEH-30B-1
|
30-pint
|
011210 through 041310
|
SG-DEH-30M-1
|
30-pint
|
010210 through 071512
|
SG-DEH-30M-1A
|
30-pint
|
121510 through 111011
|
SG-DEH-30M-1L2
|
30-pint
|
010510 through 071512
|
SG-DEH-30M-1R2
|
30-pint
|
010510 through 071512
|
SG-DEH-45-1
|
45-pint
|
010210 through 071512
|
SG-DEH-45-1A
|
45-pint
|
121510 through 111011
|
SG-DEH-45-2
|
45-pint
|
032711 through 050712
|
SG-DEH-50-2
|
50-pint
|
010712 through 010712
|
SG-DEH-70-1
|
70-pint
|
010210 through 071512
|
SG-DEH-70-1A
|
70-pint
|
121510 through 111011
|
SG-DEH-70-2
|
70-pint
|
032711 through 050712
|
SG-DEH-70-2S2
|
70-pint
|
032711 through 050712
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Release Number: 23-261
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Share this article