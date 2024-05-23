CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Reflections High-Powered Neodymium Magnetic Bracelets and Heart-Shaped Magnets Due to Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Regulation for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Photomagnets.com

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of Reflections Neodymium Magnetic Bracelets and heart-shaped magnets because the loose, hazardous magnets pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.

CPSC testing determined the magnetic bracelets, and the heart-shaped magnets that were included as a gift, do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Reflections of California, and the online website photomagnets.com, but the firm has not agreed to recall these magnetic bracelets and heart-shaped magnets or offer a remedy to consumers.

CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

The neodymium magnetic bracelets are sold online at www.photomagnets.com for about $25. The bracelets are sold as seven-inch bracelets in gold, silver, or chrome, and are sold in a clear plastic bag. The heart-shaped magnets that accompany the bracelets are gold colored and in a plastic bag. A Reflections business card is included.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the magnetic bracelets and heart-shaped magnets immediately, take them away from children, and dispose of them .

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Release Number: 24-240

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission