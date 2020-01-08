WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/content/cpsc-warns-consumers-of-serious-tip-over-hazard-posed-by-hodedah-hi4dr-4-drawer-dressers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to anchor Hodedah HI4DR four-drawer dressers to the wall or to place the dressers where children cannot get near them.

CPSC intends to continue pressing the case for a recall with Hodedah.

CPSC tested the Hodedah HI4DR dresser and found that it is unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries to children or even death. The dresser that CPSC tested weighed about 75 pounds without any clothing in the drawers.

In 2014 through 2018, furniture tip-over incidents resulted in an estimated 20,900 emergency room visits per year. In the same period, furniture tipovers resulted in at least 89 deaths (the death toll is expected to rise because reporting for these years is not yet complete). A majority of these deaths involved chests, bureaus or dressers, toppling over and killing small children. CPSC urges consumers to report any tip-over incident to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Hodedah HI4DR dressers

They were sold in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, and black colors. The dressers measure about 40 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep. These dressers were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Sears.com, and Homedepot.com for between $100 and $200.

Visit AnchorIt.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them.

