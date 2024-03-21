CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Purchasing and Using All Roller Ball Candy Type Products Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the choking risk associated with roller ball candy type products and advises them not to buy or use these products. The candy's rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child's throat, posing a fatal choking risk. Last year, one child died as a result of this hazard and another required emergency surgery to remove the roller ball.

The Commission has issued three recall announcements for similar roller ball candy products, including Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which was cited in the choking death of a 7-year-old girl; and Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy which was associated with the choking and hospitalization of a 7-year-old boy.

The roller ball candies contain flavored liquid candy with a rolling ball applicator to apply onto the tongue. The bottles are resealable with a twist on plastic cap and a cylinder-shaped base. These types of products are sold by major online retailers as well as in stores.

CPSC urges all importers, distributers, and retailers to immediately stop importing, distributing, and selling roller ball candy type products.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell any candy of this type. Consumers should stop using and dispose of these products.

Please use the following links to read more about the recent recalls involving roller ball candy.

Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Recall Cocco's Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

Twenty Four Six Foods Recalls Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy Due to Choking Hazards

Report incidents involving this candy, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

