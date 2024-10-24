CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using AILUKI Cordless Drills Sold on Amazon.com Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using AILUKI cordless drills because they pose a risk of serious injury and death.

Shenzhen Nuoyafangzhou Dianzishangwu Youxiangongsi, of China, manufactures this product and has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for information about this product or to conduct a recall.

CPSC has received nine reports of the defective cordless drills exploding, igniting, melting, smoking, or overheating, including three reports of property damage totaling $3,000 and one report of a burn injury.

The defective cordless drills are green and black. The brand name AILUKI is printed on the side of the drill and on the included case, and the word "lithium" is printed on the handle of the drill. The defective cordless drills were sold on Amazon.com, Desertcart.com, and Snapklik.com from September 2020 through September 2024 for between $26 and $51.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove the battery packs from the drills and dispose of them following local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

Note: Lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Report incidents involving these cordless drills, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

