CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using BQQZHZ Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Deadly Smoke and Fire; Sold on Amazon.com

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

18 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of smoke inhalation and death associated with the use of BQQZHZ combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. The detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of hazardous smoke and fire.

In typical residential fire scenarios, occupants may have as little as one or two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds before the conditions in the home become incapacitating or deadly. More than 2,390 people in the United States die every year from residential structure fires. Furthermore, according to NFPA research, the risk of dying in a fire is twice as high in homes without a working smoke alarm (1.18 deaths per 100 fires), as compared to homes with smoke alarms (0.53 per 100 fires).

BQQZHZ detectors can fail to alert when exposed to dangerous concentrations of smoke, in violation of UL 217, a voluntary safety standard.  Consumers should stop using and dispose of these products immediately and install working smoke detectors.

The combination detectors are battery powered, white, and feature a digital display. They are advertised to detect dangerous levels of smoke or carbon monoxide and alert with an audible alarm. These detectors were sold under the Amazon ASIN B07QHYJR7F. The combination smoke and CO detectors were sold on Amazon.com for about $46

CPSC urges consumers not to use, purchase, or sell these combination detectors. In the interest of consumer safety, CPSC is warning the public regarding the danger from non-working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. This is a situation involving foreign firms who have not responded to requests for a recall.

Note: Consumers should install combination smoke and CO detectors on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. Combination smoke and CO detectors should be battery operated or have battery backup. Test combination smoke and CO detectors frequently and replace batteries as needed. Consumers should only buy combination smoke and CO detectors that meet both the UL 2034 and UL 217 safety standards.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information: 
- Visit CPSC.gov. 
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. 
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.  
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054). 
- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 23-207

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Also from this source

New Product Safety Recalls

Cómo proteger a su familia de intoxicación por monóxido de carbono y otros peligros en esta temporada de huracanes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.