CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Camzimo Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold by Amzomn on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Camzimo bicycle helmets because they can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. The helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, dynamic strength of retention system, positional stability, or certification and labeling requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shanxixijuanguojimaoyiyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amzomn. Amzomn has not agreed to recall these bicycle helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

The bicycle helmets were sold online on Amazon.com from September 2021 through May 2024 for between $25 and $40. The bicycle helmets were sold in one adjustable adult size and are made of ABS plastic and polyurethane imitation leather. The helmets were sold in black, black with red stripes and black with blue stripes. There are no model numbers or brand-specific labels inside the helmet.

CPSC tested the black Camzimo bicycle helmets and determined the helmets failed to meet the federal safety standard.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using, cut the straps, and dispose of the bicycle helmets immediately. Do not sell or give away these hazardous bicycle helmets.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

