CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using CCATTO Baby Tents Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Failure to Meet Infant Sleep Product Safety Requirements

15 Jun, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using CCATTO brand baby tents because they do not comply with mandatory federal safety standards for infant sleep products and because they contain a banned infant pillow, posing a fall hazard and risk of suffocation to infants.

The baby tents fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC's Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. The failures include: the tents are not supported by free standing legs and do not meet the markings and labeling and instructional literature requirements. In addition, the tents contain a banned infant pillow. The pillow is loosely filled with a granular material, including but not limited to, polystyrene beads or pellets and is intended or marketed for use by children under one year of age. The tent and its packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain required information, including the date of manufacture.

The seller, LA.INNO Direct, of China, has not responded to CPSC's request for a recall.

The baby tents were advertised as a Portable Baby Tent, CCATTO Pop Up Beach Tent for Baby, Enhanced Ventilation, UPF 50+ Sun Shelter for Infant, Baby Camping Bed with Mosquito Net (Pegs, Travel Bag, Bonus Cooling Sleeping Kit Included). The baby tents have "CCATTO" branded on the top and are gray with neon green trim. The baby tents were sold online at www.amazon.com and other websites for about $30 in recent years. There is no labeling on the baby tents.   

Although the Infant Sleep Products rule applies to products manufactured after June 23, 2022, CPSC urges firms to consider stopping sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture. These tents do not have a required date of manufacture labeled on the product or packaging. CPSC urges consumers to stop using the tents, cut the fabric, and dispose of the fabric and the pillow immediately. Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Parent and caregivers are reminded:

  • The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.
  • Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.
  • Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

