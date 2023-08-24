CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Classic Brands Holdings 10-inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain Classic Brands Holdings LLC Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam mattresses. The mattresses pose a fire hazard and fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

The importer, Classic Brands Holdings LLC, of Columbia, Maryland, is going out of business and is unable to conduct a recall.

This announcement involves about 21,655 "Classic Brands" 10-inch "Cool Gel Memory Foam" mattresses which were manufactured in Spain between January 2021 and August 2022, and sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com, as well as online at HomeDepot.com, Macys.com, and Target.com, from March 2021 through October 2022. "Cool Gel Memory Foam" is printed on the side of the mattress.  The mattresses were sold in the following sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, King and California King.

Consumers who purchased a 10-inch "Cool Gel Memory Foam" mattress should check the mattress to see if the mattress was manufactured in Spain between January 2021 and August 2022 by checking the "Date of Manufacture" on the label.  If the mattress label states the mattress was manufactured in Spain and the "Date of Manufacture" is not present, or if the label was previously removed by the consumer, the mattress is within the scope of this safety notice and consumers should stop using and dispose of the mattress immediately. Mattresses with labels indicating they were manufactured in other locations or manufactured in Spain on other dates are not included in this announcement.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using these mattresses and dispose of these products immediately in accordance with municipal or state recycling programs (information can be searched via https://search.earth911.com/). To explore recycling options for consumers located in California, Connecticut, Rhode Island, or Oregon, visit https://mattressrecyclingcouncil.org/ for more information.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase, sell, or donate these mattresses, including selling or donating to secondhand stores. Report any incidents involving product injuries to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

