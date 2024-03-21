CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Comfi Baby Infant Walkers Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Safety Regulations for Infant Walkers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by All Merchandise

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of Comfi Baby Infant Walkers because they pose a risk of falls and entrapment to children. The products violate the federal safety regulations for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway, are not designed to stop at the edge of a step and have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, All Merchandise, of Charlotte, N.C., but the firm is no longer in business to offer a remedy to consumers. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The infant walkers were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2022 through March 2023 for about $100. The infant walkers contain adjustable height settings, and they have a teal or pink frame, a gray seat and a gray tray with toy attachments, and a push handle. "Comfi Baby" is printed on a label on the push handle and on the front of the top frame and the letter "M" is on the bottom front frame. "Babywalker" is stitched on the gray seat back. ASIN is B0BFJNQSW7. All Merchandise LLC/Comfi Baby…11313 Clayford Rdg…Charlotte, NC 28215…Batch#RWPBELLA 11-22 is printed on a label stitched on the back of the seat.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant walkers immediately and to throw them away .

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

