CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Elide Fire Extinguishing Balls Due to Failure to Extinguish Fires and Risk of Serious Injury or Death

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of burns and smoke inhalation associated with the use of Elide brand fire extinguishing balls. These products can fail to extinguish a fire, which could lead to serious injury and death.

Specifically, the products can fail to effectively disperse fire retardant chemicals and fail to extinguish a fire. In addition, the products do not have a pressure gauge or pressure indicator, a locking device to reduce the risk of unintentional discharge, a self-closing valve for intermittent discharge, or a nozzle to direct the discharge. The products fail to meet the requirements of UL 299 Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers and UL 711 Rating and Fire Testing of Fire Extinguishers, which are voluntary safety standards.

Elide Fire USA has not agreed to recall these fire extinguishing balls or offer a remedy to consumers.

Elide Fire USA sells three models of the fire extinguishing balls to consumers on elidefireus.com. The ELB01 and ELB02-1 models are made of red plastic, with a diameter of either 4 or 6 inches and weigh either 1.5 or 3 pounds. The ELB02-2 model is made of blue plastic, with a diameter of 4 inches and a weight of 1.5 pounds. This warning includes all three models. The products also include a stand that can be mounted to the wall. The products have a label wrapped around the front of the product with the Elide Fire logo. Elide Fire USA sold the fire extinguishing balls for between $95 and $120.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these fire extinguishing balls.

Consumers should stop using and dispose of these products at either a local fire department or a hazardous waste disposal facility. Consumers should only purchase fire extinguishers that meet both the UL 299 and UL 711 safety standards and are marked with those certifications.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

