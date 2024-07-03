CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using HTRC C240 battery chargers manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co. Ltd. because they pose a risk of serious injury and death.

The defective chargers are sold for charging lithium-ion batteries. The chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite. CPSC has received 32 reports of fire or other thermalincidents involving the HTRC C240 chargers, including five reports of significant property damage and one report of injury. Consumers should immediately dispose of these products.

Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co. Ltd. d/b/a HTRC, of China, has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for information about this product or a recall. CPSC is also aware of 148 reports of fire or other thermal incidents involving other HTRC products. Consumers should consider these reports, the lack of information about compliance with voluntary safety standards, and the company's failure to provide safety information about their products to CPSC when deciding whether to buy or use the company's products.

The defective chargers are black with two blue screens, numbered 1 and 2, and the model identifier "C240 DUO" printed between the screens. The brand name "HTRC" is printed at the bottom left corner. The chargers have been sold on AliExpress.com, Amazon.com, Banggood.com, eBay.com, HTRC-Direct.com and RCGoing.com from December 2017 to the present for between $67 and $288.

Report a hazardous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

