CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Hygge Hush Flat Classic Logo Style Play Yard Mattresses Due to Suffocation Risk, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

04 Jan, 2024, 13:37 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Hygge Hush Flat Classic Logo Style play yard mattresses because they violate the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses posing a suffocation hazard to infants. The mattresses do not comply with the mattress thickness requirements and are missing the required warning label that lists the specific brands and model numbers of the products with which the mattress can be used. Additionally, the mattresses do not meet marking, labeling, and instructional literature requirements. These failures create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Hygge Hush-US, of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall these mattresses or offer a remedy to consumers. Known consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The mattresses were sold online on Amazon.com and other e-commerce sites for between $35 and $64 from August 2021 to August 2023. CPSC tested the mattresses in the "Flat Classic Logo" style. The white mattresses are 26 inches wide and 38 inches long with the brand name "Hygge Hush" and the double H logo printed in large letters multiple times on the cover of the mattress. There are two small white tags on the mattress. One tag has the brand name printed on it and the other tag has the Hygge Hush logo printed on the tag.

Although the Crib Mattress regulation applies to products manufactured on or after August 15, 2022, the CPSC urges consumers to stop using and dispose of all Hygge Hush Flat Classic Logo Style play yard mattresses regardless of their date of manufacture.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using these Hygge Hush play yard mattresses immediately, unzip the mattress cover from the mattress, cut up the mattress cover and mattress using scissors or a box cutter, and dispose of the pieces in the trash in accordance with local garbage collection policies.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

