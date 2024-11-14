CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using iFanze Area Rugs Due to Fire Hazard; Violations of the Federal Regulations for Rug Flammability; Sold on Walmart.com

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using iFanze Area Rugs because they pose a fire hazard. The rugs fail to comply with federal safety regulation for rug flammability.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the importer, Asell Internation Inc., of Industry, California, but the firm has not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall of this product.

The rugs were sold online at Walmart.com from September 2023 through September 2024 for about $25. The rugs are gray and white, and measure 5 feet by 8 feet. The top is a shaggy pile texture, and the back has a memory foam-like texture. There are black polka-dots and starlike figures on the back.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the iFanze Area Rugs immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous rugs.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 25-039

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission