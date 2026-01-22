CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Infant Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers immediately to stop using infant self-feeding pillows because the pillows secure the bottle at an unsafe angle while keeping it fixed in place, preventing the infant from pulling away. This can lead to aspiration of milk or formula, posing a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation.

The self-feeding pillows are made of stuffed fabric and have arms that wrap around the infant's neck. The pillows fasten with snaps or a hook-and-loop fastener behind the infant's head. An elasticized sleeve or mesh pocket secures the bottle at an angle in front of the infant's face.

CPSC urges consumers immediately to stop using and dispose of the following self-feeding pillows. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products:

"CPSC is protecting American infants from dangerous self-feeding pillows that put our most vulnerable family members at risk," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "Far too many of these dangerous products come from China. Stopping these products from flooding our country remains a top CPSC priority."

The products were sold on Amazon.com from July 2021 through November 2025 for between $12 and $25.

CPSC has requested that these sellers recall the self-feeding pillows and provide a remedy to consumers, but none has agreed to an acceptable recall.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

Never leave a bottle propped in an infant's mouth using a pillow, a self-feeding pillow, blanket, or other support, even if the product is marketed as safe or is used under the supervision of a caregiver. Bottle propping could cause your baby to choke or aspirate and result in immediate serious injury or death.

Always hold and closely watch your baby when feeding with a bottle. Keep the baby semi-inclined. Never allow infants to feed unattended.

Seek guidance and recommendations from a medical professional when feeding multiple babies, and avoid the temptation to bottle prop.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/infant-toddler-nutrition/bottle-feeding/index.html for more information about safe bottle feeding.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov .

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission