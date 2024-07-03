CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Juzhiann, YANLOYZW, JIKAIDA and Yieryi Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Fire; Manufactured by Shenzhen Jikaida Technology

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of serious injury or death associated with the use of combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors with model numbers JKD512 and JKD512-COM. They were sold under multiple brand names including Juzhiann, YANLOYZW, JIKAIDA and Yieryi. Consumers should immediately dispose of these products and install new detectors.

The detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of smoke. Smoke sensitivity testing by CPSC found that they fail UL 217, the voluntary safety standard for smoke alarms, and may not alert consumers in the event of a house fire.

In typical residential fire scenarios, there may be as little as three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds before the conditions in the home become incapacitating or deadly. An estimated 2,440 people in the United States die every year from residential structure fires. Furthermore, the risk of dying in a fire is twice as high in homes without a working smoke alarm as compared to homes with smoke alarms.

Shenzhen Juzhian Electronics Co., Ltd of China, the importer, has been unresponsive to CPSC's request to recall these products.

The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure about four inches in diameter. The front of the detectors contains a black plastic circle with a digital display placed in the center. The back of the detectors contains three slots for AAA batteries as well as a printed label that includes the model number, battery specifications of the product and instructions. Model No. JKD512 and JKD512COM were sold under the Amazon ASINs B0CKZG94TL, B0CPPWM3ZD, B0CKZGDKTS, B0CPPX415C, B0CPPXKYLN, B0CJMFNPR2, B0CJMFH6ZP and B0CKZGKX56 on Amazon.com for between $16 and $38. The combination smoke and CO detectors were also sold online at Aliexpress.com and Alibaba.com.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these combination smoke and CO detectors. Stop using them, remove the batteries, and dispose of these products immediately and install new smoke and CO detectors that meet both the UL 2034 and UL 217 safety standards.

Note: Consumers should install combination smoke and CO detectors on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. Combination smoke and CO detectors should be battery operated or have battery backup. Test combination smoke and CO detectors frequently and replace batteries as needed. .

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-292

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission