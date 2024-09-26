CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using LEHOM Baby Playpens Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Play Yards, Phthalates and Lead; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of LEHOM Baby Playpens because they pose entrapment and suffocation hazards for infants.

The LEHOM playpens violate federal safety regulations for play yards because the included basketball hoop accessory presents a head entrapment hazard and in addition, children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard. Also, the zippers contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and the PVC suction cups contain levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate prohibition. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

The importer, RYZ International Trading Limited, of Hong Kong, has not agreed to offer an acceptable recall remedy to consumers.

The LEHOM playpens were sold online at Amazon.com from May 2022 through July 2023 for between $103 and $140. The playpens have gray fabric with white mesh sides, printed road and animal designs on the reversible mattress and a basketball hoop that attaches to the top rail with multi-colored balls. The playpens are labeled with "RYZ LOGISTICS INC" with model number "BPP-DG" printed on a label attached to the top rail. The playpens measure about 80 inches long, 60 inches wide and 28 inches tall.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using and destroy all LEHOM baby playpens immediately. To destroy the product, first disassemble the fabric cover from the frame. Cut up the play yard cover, mattress pad, and basketball hoop and then dispose of the pieces in the trash or recycling.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

