CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using SafPow and AMPOWSURE Battery Chargers Sold on Amazon.com Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using SafPow SPC-42020 and AMPOWSURE ASP-C10S42020 battery chargers because they pose a risk of serious injury and death.

SafPow and AMPOWSURE have refused to conduct a recall.

The defective chargers are sold for charging 36-volt lithium batteries in micromobility products. Although the chargers are marketed as "universal" for broad categories of micromobility products, they are not "universal" and can be incompatible with some of the products for which they are advertised. Using these chargers with an incompatible battery can cause the connected battery to ignite. CPSC has received 47 reports of fire or other thermal incidents involving the chargers, including three reports of burn and smoke inhalation injuries and three reports of property damage totaling $100,200. Consumers should immediately dispose of these products.

The defective chargers are black and have either the brand name "SafPow" with the model number "SPC-42020," or the brand name "AMPOWSURE" with the model number "ASP-C10S42020" printed on a label on the charger. The chargers have been sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com from January 2021 to the present for between $10 and $31.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

