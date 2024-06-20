CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Manufactured by Shenzhen Lidingfeng Tech.; Detectors Fail to Alert Consumers to Smoke in a Fire

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of serious injury or death associated with defective smoke and carbon monoxide detectors manufactured by Shenzhen Lidingfeng Tech. sold under multiple brand names, including PetUlove, ORIKLON, SENCKIT, Kingebai, Gaoducash, LDASEC, and AMS. The defective detectors have model number JSN-JY-909COM. Consumers should immediately dispose of these products and install new detectors.

The detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of smoke. Smoke sensitivity testing by CPSC found that they fail UL 217, the voluntary safety standard for smoke alarms, and may not alert consumers in the event of a house fire.

In typical residential fire scenarios, there may be as little as three minutes to escape after a smoke alarm sounds before the conditions in the home become incapacitating or deadly. An estimated 2,440 people in the United States die every year from residential structure fires. Furthermore, the risk of dying in a fire is twice as high in homes without a working smoke alarm as compared to homes with smoke alarms.

Shenzhen Lidingfeng Tech. Co., Ltd., of China has been unresponsive to CPSC's request to recall the products.

The combination detectors are made of white plastic and measure about 4 x 1.5 x 4 inches, featuring a digital display, "CO & Smoke Alarm," the model number, and "Shenzhen Lidingfeng Technology Co Ltd" are printed on a white sticker on the detectors. The combination detectors are advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and smoke and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern. Model No. JSN-JY-909COM was sold under the Amazon ASINs B09B9WLQGZ, B0B9XZSZS8, B0BLMWFT1N, B09WK3KVPH, B09WK3ZQYG, and B0CGZK53VP on Amazon.com for between $17 and $30. The combination detectors were also sold online at Snapklik.com, Desert CRT U.S., TVCMall.com, Kmart, Sears, Mega-DiscountStore.com, AliExpress, Alibaba, eBay, ATO.com, and Chimiya.com.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these combination smoke and CO detectors. Stop using them, dispose of them in the trash after removing batteries, and install new smoke detectors .

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Note: Consumers should install combination smoke and CO detectors on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. Combination smoke and CO detectors should be battery operated or have battery backup. Test combination smoke and CO detectors frequently and replace batteries as needed. Consumers should only buy combination smoke and CO detectors that meet both the UL 2034 and UL 217 safety standards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

