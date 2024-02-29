CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Topfun Folding Step Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Topfun Folding 2-Step Stools because they can collapse or tip over during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

The seller, FuTai Household Supplies, of China, has not responded to CPSC's request for a recall. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

There have been 39 reports that the step stools collapsed, tipped over or became unstable during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a concussion, fractures and soft tissue injuries.

The step stools are made of black or white plastic and measure about 17 inches tall, 15 1/2 inches wide and 13 inches deep. The first step is about 8 inches high and the top step is about 17 inches high. The step stools were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from November 2021 through July 2023 for between $24 and $62.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the step stools immediately and dispose of them.

