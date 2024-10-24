CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using WOTOTIC and Ackpair Heated Socks Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using WOTOTIC and Ackpair heated socks with model number HS101, because they pose a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

ZHOngshanshihuiyuemaoyiyouxiangongsi, of China, manufactures this product and has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for information about this product or to a recall.

CPSC has received seven incident reports involving the defective heated socks, including four reports of fire and three reports of the socks sparking or malfunctioning, all of which resulted in burn injuries, including second- and third-degree burns.

The defective 100% cotton heated socks are gray and have a lithium-polymer battery and a temperature switch at the top. The seller names WOTOTIC and Ackpair may be on the purchase receipt. Model number HS101 appears on page 1 of the socks' user manual. The defective socks were sold on Amazon.com, Backcountryoutdoor.com and Snapklik.com from September 2023 through October 2024 for between $13 and $83.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove the battery packs from the socks and dispose of them following local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

Note: Lithium batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Report incidents involving these heated socks, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

