CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Xastro Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Poisoning, Burn, and Flash Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Portable Fuel Containers

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Xastro fuel bottles sold by Zhengzhou Weipai Jiajuyou Xian Gongsi because they pose a risk of poisoning and burns to children due to lack of a child resistant closure, which violates the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act.

Furthermore, the fuel bottles pose a flash fire hazard to all users because they lack a flame mitigation device. Under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, portable fuel containers manufactured after July 12, 2023, must have flame mitigation devices that impede the propagation of a flame into the container. The manufacture dates of the bottles are unknown. Additionally, the labeling violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it lacks mandatory safety information.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller Zhengzhou Weipai Jiajuyou Xian Gongsi, of China, doing business as WPHome, but the firm has not agreed to recall these fuel bottles or offer a remedy to consumers. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The fuel bottles were sold online at Amazon.com from July 2021 through April 2024 for about $12. The Xastro fuel bottle is orange with a black cap and white markings "Xastro," "fuel bottle", "750ML", and warnings and instructions in English with a skull and crossbones symbol and a fire pictogram.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the fuel bottles immediately and to dispose of them empty in the trash.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

