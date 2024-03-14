CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using XHJRI Braided Crib Bumpers Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by XHJRI-US

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using braided crib bumpers sold exclusively on Amazon by XHJRI-US, because they pose a suffocation hazard to infants. The crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, XHJRI-US, of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall these crib bumpers or offer a remedy to consumers. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The braided crib bumpers were sold online at Amazon.com from April 2022 to November 2023 for between $20 and $123. CPSC evaluated the gray 157-inch braided crib bumper and images of other models and determined that all of the company's braided crib bumpers sold in a variety of sizes and colors are subject to the federal ban. The crib bumpers have no markings or labels and are made from four strands braided into one long length of fabric. The crib bumpers come in eight different sizes: 39.3 inch, 78.7 inch, 118 inch, 124 inch, 128 inch, 157 inch, 160 inch or 196 inch.

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act declared crib bumpers a banned hazardous product as of November 12, 2022. The CPSC urges consumers to stop using and dispose of all XHJRI braided bumpers regardless of date of manufacture or purchase.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the crib bumpers immediately, undo the braid, cut the strands, and dispose of the bumpers.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

