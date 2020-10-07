WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/CPSC-Warns-Parents-Not-to-Use-Nursing-Pillows-for-Sleep-Agency-Is-Investigating-Infant-Deaths-that-May-Be-Associated-with-Pillow-Like-Products

Each year, almost a thousand infants tragically suffocate in their sleep. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has long been concerned with infant deaths related to consumer products such as cribs, inclined sleepers, and pillows. While the agency investigates deaths associated with pillow-like products, we continue to remind parents and caregivers that Bare is Best for an infant's sleeping environment.

CPSC is warning parents and caregivers that pillow-like infant products, including nursing pillows and "lounging pads," are not designed for sleep and are not safe for sleep.

Nursing Pillows and Loungers Under Investigation for Infant Deaths



CPSC has identified deaths possibly associated with pillow-like products and continues to analyze incident data with the goal of determining the risks with these products and providing more clarity to the public on any risks associated with these products. The initial assessment of incidents shows deaths when children are left on or near pillows, and the child rolls over, rolls off, or falls asleep. CPSC is investigating the entire class of products. CPSC is not issuing a warning with regard to any specific brand at this time.

What Parents and Caregivers Should Remember

Do not allow infants to sleep on nursing pillows or other pillow-like products.

Do not use infant sleep products with inclined seat backs of more than 10 degrees. Parents and caregivers should not use infant car seats, bouncers, and other infant inclined products for sleep, and should follow manufacturer instructions.

Follow safe sleep advice. Bare is Best : Do not add blankets, pillows, padded bumpers, or other items to the baby's sleep environment. Back to Sleep : Always place infants to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface.

: Do not add blankets, pillows, padded bumpers, or other items to the baby's sleep environment. : Always place infants to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface. If you have had an incident with an infant and a pillow-like product, please help in CPSC's investigation by reporting your incident at our website www.saferproducts.gov . The information you provide could save lives.

. The information you provide could save lives. Check www.cpsc.gov/recalls often to see if your nursery products have been recalled, and promptly follow the recall instructions to receive a refund, replacement, or repair. Register your nursery products using the manufacturer registration card included with nursery items or register the product on the firm's website. This enables the manufacturer to contact you directly if there is a recall.

