CR Fitness Announces One-Day Cyber Sale for Crunch Maitland

One-Day Event Offers Exclusive Founding Rates and Member Perks

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, is celebrating the opening of Crunch Maitland with a special one-day Cyber Sale on Saturday, July 11, offering special founding membership rates and exclusive member perks.

Located at 701 Maitland Boulevard, Suite 400, Maitland, Florida 32751, the new 43,000-square-foot Crunch Fitness club represents a $5 million investment in the community and will bring Crunch's latest 3.0 club experience to the Orlando area.

For one day only, on July 11, prospective members can visit CrunchMaitland.com to take advantage of exclusive online-only membership deals, including memberships starting at $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 members to join will also receive exclusive perks, such as a limited-edition T-shirt, discounts on personal and small-group training, and additional offers.

Crunch Maitland will also host an in-person Cyber Sale Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which the community can tour the club, meet the team, and learn more about its amenities before the club opens.

The club will feature Crunch's latest 3.0 design, with expansive strength and cardio areas, Olympic squat racks, performance turf, HIITZone™, and dedicated studios for cycling, hot yoga, boxing, and Abs & Glutes. Members will also have access to premium recovery amenities, including HydroMassage®, tanning, saunas, contrast therapy, and other recovery offerings to support performance, recovery, and overall wellness.

"Launching our Crunch Maitland location is another example of our continued growth in our home state of Florida," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "With premium amenities, top-tier equipment, and our Relax & Recover area featuring innovative recovery offerings like Frost Locker, this club will bring something special to the community."

The new club opening is expected to create more than 70 local jobs in personal training, group fitness, sales, operations, member services, and club leadership.

For more information or to take advantage of Cyber Sale pricing, visit CrunchMaitland.com on July 11.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 62 Crunch gyms in the state of Florida and is on track to operate nearly 65 total by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 96 Crunch Fitness locations.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

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SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.