Leading Crunch Fitness Franchisee Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility in Saginaw

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of leading Crunch franchise group CR Fitness Holdings, announces the opening of its newest location in Saginaw. The brand-new $12 million, 36,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors at 1653 Creststone Trail, creating a new premium fitness offering for residents of Fort Worth. This club marks the 13th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the Southwest division, and 96th overall for the CR Fitness group.

Crunch Saginaw will be officially open for workouts Thursday May 28th at 5 a.m.- giving the community the chance to explore everything the club has to offer. Prior to that, the club will host a Sneak Peek party on Tuesday May 26th from 4-8 p.m., giving the community an exclusive first look inside the facility. There will also a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at this event.

The official grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday May 30th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. featuring exciting promotions, prizes, and a lively party atmosphere to showcase everything Crunch has to offer!

In addition to offering certified Personal Training and world-famous Group Fitness classes, this brand-new Crunch 3.0 facility features a hot studio, infrared sauna, and a full range of premium amenities designed to make fitness fun, motivating, and accessible for everyone. Members can enjoy top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, Olympic platforms, HIITZone™ athletic training, The Ride cycle studio, and Relax & Recover® options - all in a modern, welcoming environment.

"Crunch Saginaw is a huge milestone for us, bringing Crunch's premium fitness experience to Fort Worth with cutting-edge equipment and premium amenities," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our goal is to create a fun, motivating environment where every member of the Fort Worth community can achieve their fitness goals."

For more information about Crunch Saginaw and its special "Grand Opening" offer to Join for $1 plus 1st month free, visit www.CrunchSaginaw.com.

With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team at CR Fitness Holdings - Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale - operates 96 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. The franchise group is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by end of 2026.

About CR Fitness Holdings and Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings is a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness and includes subsidiary Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC. CR Fitness currently serves over one million members and is led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

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SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.