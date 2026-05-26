Leading Crunch Franchise Group Launches Massive 2026 Personal Training "TRAINing Day" Giveaway

TAMPA, FL, May 26, 2026 CR Fitness Holdings LLC, Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC, and Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, leading Crunch Fitness franchise operators and subsidiaries of CR Fitness Holdings, are joining forces for the biggest Personal Training "TRAINing Day" event yet - giving away more than 2 million personal training sessions across their 95 combined open clubs in Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee on Saturday May 30th.

Designed to help members kickstart or elevate their fitness journeys, TRAINing Day connects members with thousands of Certified Personal Trainers specializing in strength training, nutrition, mobility, recovery, and more. Whether just beginning or training at an advanced level, members receive personalized support tailored to their individual goals.

During TRAINing Day, members who complete their first personal training session will unlock a second session completely free.

"At Crunch, personal training is about empowering members with the tools, accountability, and confidence they need to achieve real results," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "TRAINing Day is an opportunity to showcase the incredible value of our training programs while investing directly into our members' success."

TRAINing Day (Saturday May 30th Only) Highlights:

Free 30-minute Personal Training sessions for members during the event week

Grand Prize Giveaway: One member will win 50 free personal training sessions

Additional Winners: Five members will each receive 10 free sessions

In addition to expert coaching, members will have access to Crunch's industry-leading functional training amenities, including HIITZone, Performance Turf, and Booty Builder equipment.

Prospective members can also take advantage of limited-time promotional offers, including joining for just $1 plus 30 days free, with memberships starting as low as $9.99 per month. Membership details and complimentary Day Passes are available at Crunch.com.

How to Take Advantage of the Offer:

Stop by the Personal Training Bar at a participating Crunch Fitness location to sign up for your complimentary session. This is a limited-time opportunity available for one day only, so don't miss your chance to experience the transformative power of Crunch Personal Training.

Conquer Challenge Competition Registration Extended:

Members at participating clubs can also register at the front desk or PT Bar for the upcoming Conquer Challenge in June - and Test their Limits in a series of workouts for the chance to win cash prizes and achieve their fitness goals. Hurry, as registration ends 5/31!

With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the CR Fitness Executive Leadership team - Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson - has built CR Fitness into a growth-driven organization known for disciplined expansion, strong unit performance, and community impact.

Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by the end of this year. Each new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to their local communities across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more!

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group. Comprised of subsidiaries CR Fitness Holdings LLC, Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, and Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC, the group currently operates 95 locations across Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee – with growth into Arizona.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.