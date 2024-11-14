CR Fitness Holdings Announces One-Day Cyber Sale for New Crunch East Plano Location

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the nation's fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchisee, is thrilled to announce a one-day cyber sale in celebration of the opening of Crunch East Plano, its second location in Plano and sixth in the Dallas area. This premier, 43,988-square-foot fitness center, located at 801D W. 15th St. at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond site, represents a $5 million investment and will soon welcome fitness enthusiasts.

On Saturday, November 16th, visit www.crunchplano.com to take advantage of exclusive online-only membership deals. For one day only, memberships start at just $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees, plus a savings of $60 annually. The first 500 members to join will receive exclusive perks, including a free t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and more.

Crunch East Plano will provide a comprehensive fitness experience featuring premier cardio and strength equipment, a group fitness studio, a cycling studio, hot yoga studio, boxing classes, performance turfs, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the HIITZone™. These amenities are designed to cater to diverse fitness goals and deliver an enjoyable and motivating environment.

CR Fitness Holdings aims to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. Led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, CR Fitness Holdings brings over 150 years of combined experience to its 70 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. In partnership with Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, the CR Fitness team is dedicated to making affordable fitness and wellness services accessible to communities nationwide.

"We're excited to broaden our reach in the Dallas area with the launch of our East Plano location," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our goal is to make top-notch fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and Crunch East Plano is a testament to this commitment. Teaming up with Dak Prescott aligns with our mission to promote health and wellness in Dallas and all the communities we serve," said Scrimale.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.