Crunch Fitness Top Franchisee Levels Up Dallas-Fort Worth With Four New Gym Openings

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the nation's leading and fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchisee, announces December 31 open dates for all four of their newest state-of-the-art gym locations in Central Forest, Grand Prairie, Rowlett, and Summer Creek, further expanding its presence across Texas.

The four Dallas-Fort Worth locations are:

Crunch Central Forest – 11615 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243





Crunch Grand Prairie – 3124 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052





Crunch Rowlett – 3601 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088





Crunch Summer Creek – 5317 Sycamore Lake Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Each new club represents a multimillion-dollar investment in modern fitness, offering premium amenities, and the full Crunch 3.0 experience. Members will have access to top-tier cardio and strength equipment, Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, an infrared sauna, a hot studio for yoga and Pilates, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the signature HIITZone™. Spacious locker rooms and a welcoming layout complete the elevated environment.

For details on the "Grand Opening" offer—Join for $1 plus first month free, visit the Crunch.com pages for Crunch Central Forest, Crunch Grand Prairie, Crunch Rowlett, and Crunch Summer Creek.

All four locations will officially open for workouts at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 31st, giving founding members the first opportunity to explore the new facilities. Opening day will feature special promotions and a high-energy atmosphere throughout the clubs.

Ahead of grand openings, each location will host a "Sip-Sip Hooray" Sneak Peek Party on Monday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., providing the community an early look inside. Guests can tour the clubs, meet the team, and secure founding member offers available only during the preview window.

"These Texas openings reflect our commitment to delivering a high-quality fitness experience," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our 3.0 model brings elevated amenities, advanced equipment, and an energetic environment that supports the communities we serve."

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. With over 150 years of combined industry expertise, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale—currently operates 88 clubs across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with further growth planned in Arizona.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

