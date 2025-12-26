Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee Helps Members Reclaim Their Fitness Goals During "Get It Back Week"

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is proud to host "Get It Back Week," a week-long initiative running from December 24th to 31st designed to help members focus on themselves, regain their strength, and recommit to their fitness goals during the holiday season. During "Get It Back Week," both current and new members are invited to participate in themed classes at select Crunch locations. In addition, prospects can take advantage of a special promotion, joining for just 1 cent and receiving 30 days free, available through December 31, 2025.

"'Get It Back Week' is all about giving our members the tools and motivation they need to prioritize themselves," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "It's a perfect way to recharge after a busy holiday season and set the tone for a successful year ahead."

Open locations will feature a variety of themed classes, allowing members of all fitness levels to try new workouts, build strength, and have fun in a supportive community environment. For more information about "Get It Back Week," class schedules, or membership promotions, visit Crunch.com or download the Crunch Fitness App.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, currently operates 88 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee - with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

