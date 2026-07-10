Crunch McKinney Announces One-Day Cyber Sale

One-Day Event Offers Exclusive Founding Rates and Member Perks

DALLAS, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of leading Crunch Fitness franchise group CR Fitness Holdings, is celebrating the upcoming opening of Crunch McKinney with a one-day Cyber Sale on Saturday, July 11, offering exclusive founding membership rates and member perks.

Located at 8551 Eldorado Parkway, Mckinney, TX 75070, this completely brand-new, 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center represents a $12 million investment in the community and will bring Crunch's latest 3.0 club experience to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Once open, the club will be accessible 24 hours a day, five days a week, in addition to normal weekend hours.

For one day only on July 11, prospective members can visit CrunchMcKinney.com to take advantage of exclusive online-only membership deals, including memberships starting at $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 members to join will receive exclusive perks, such as a limited-edition t-shirt, discounts on personal and small-group training, and additional offers.

Crunch McKinney will also host an in-person Cyber Sale Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which the community can tour the club, meet the team, and get a first look at the amenities before the club opens.

The club will feature Crunch's latest 3.0 design, including expansive strength and cardio areas, Olympic squat racks, performance turf, HIITZone™, and dedicated studios for cycling, hot yoga, reformer Pilates, boxing, and Abs & Glutes. Members will also have access to premium recovery amenities, including HydroMassage®, tanning, saunas, and other recovery offerings designed to support performance, recovery, and overall wellness.

"We are proud to be launching our Crunch McKinney location for the Dallas-Fort Worth community," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "With premium amenities, top-tier equipment, and dynamic group fitness programming – including Crunch Reform Pilates™ – this club will bring something special to the community. Being open 24 hours a day, five days a week will make fitness available for everyone at this location."

The new club opening is expected to create more than 70 local jobs across personal training, group fitness, sales, operations, member services, and club leadership.

For more information or to take advantage of one-day Cyber Sale pricing, visit CrunchMcKinney.com on July 11.

About Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC

Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 13 Crunch gyms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (as well as 5 coming soon to Arizona) - and is on track to operate nearly 20 total in Texas by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 96 Crunch Fitness locations.

CONTACT:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.