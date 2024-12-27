CR Fitness Holdings Opens 74th Crunch Fitness Location with State-of-the-Art Facility in Lake Worth, Florida

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Crunch Lake Worth, marking its 74th location nationwide. This newly constructed, 35,000-square-foot, $5 million, state-of-the-art gym will be located at 4681 Hypoluxo Rd in Lake Worth.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Lake Worth will feature top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, a Hot Studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, and spacious locker rooms.

Crunch Lake Worth will officially open for workouts on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, January 4. The event, which includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to both members and non-members. Attendees will have the chance to experience the premium amenities and services Crunch Lake Worth offers. As part of the celebration, new members can join for just $1 and enjoy their first month free if they sign up by December 31st.

"We are elated to bring the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the Lake Worth community," says CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

CR Fitness Holdings LLC, operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, has over 150 years of combined fitness industry experience. The company operates 74 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee. It plans to expand into Arizona and reach 100 clubs by 2026.

The opening of Crunch Lake Worth represents a significant expansion into the South Florida market. It will provide residents with high-quality fitness facilities and create valuable employment opportunities within the local community. Those interested in joining the Crunch Lake Worth team can view current openings here. https://crnch.co/jobs .

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company rapidly expanded its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee. A veteran management team leads it with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

