Crack the Mystery This Easter: HI-CHEW® Launches First-Ever Easter Mystery Mix and "Hop Into Giving with HI-CHEW®" Campaign

A bold new Mystery Mix brings springtime sweetness while inspiring fans to give back

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is hopping into spring with a limited-time release: HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Mix. This festive mix features three fan-favorite flavors and one all-new springtime Mystery Flavor, inviting fans to unwrap, chew, and guess what surprise is hiding inside this Easter season.

The limited-edition HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Mix features a colorful assortment of fan-favorite flavors, including Rainbow Sherbet, Strawberry Lemonade, Yuzu Lime, and a brand-new Easter Mystery Flavor.

Perfect for spring festivities, Easter baskets, and egg hunts alike, HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Mix delivers a playful flavor experience that's sure to delight candy lovers of all ages. The limited-edition mix features a colorful assortment of beloved flavors – Rainbow Sherbet from Fantasy Mix, Strawberry Lemonade from Fruit Combos, and Yuzu Lime from Getaway Mix – paired with a brand new Easter Mystery Flavor that keeps fans guessing with every bite. Crafted with the brand's signature chewy texture and bold fruity taste, each individually wrapped pillow pack is sized just right to slip into Easter eggs, making Easter traditions even more fun.

"Spring is all about fresh starts, joyful moments, and connecting with the people around us," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "With the debut of HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Mix, we are creating a fun and interactive candy experience that brings families and friends together, while the new Mystery flavor adds an extra element of surprise and playful discovery to this festive celebration."

As part of the Easter Mystery Mix launch, HI-CHEW® is proud to introduce the "Hop Into Giving with HI-CHEW®" campaign in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (BGC of Central OC). HI-CHEW® is pledging $25,000 as an initial donation, plus additional funds raised through campaign contributions. HI-CHEW® will also be donating 50,000 pieces of HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Flavor, along with 5,000 stress balls inspired by HI-CHEW's brand mascot, Chewbie, to Club youth being served across eight Orange County cities.

"We're thrilled to welcome HI-CHEW as a new partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. Their support through the "Hop Into Giving with HI-CHEW®" campaign will help empower more youth, and we look forward to growing this collaboration to create even more moments of joy, learning, and opportunity for the young people we serve," said Robert Santana, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.

In addition, HI-CHEW® is spreading joy and love by inviting brand fans to participate in the "Hop Into Giving with HI-CHEW®" campaign through a variety of donation touchpoints:

From February 24 through March 30, 50% of all purchases on HI-CHEW.com will be donated to BGC of Central OC.

will be donated to BGC of Central OC. From February 24 to April 4, consumers can share photos of their Easter baskets, eggs, décor, or crafts featuring any HI-CHEW ® product on social media using the hashtag #HICHEWHopGiving. For every qualifying post shared, HI-CHEW ® will donate $1.

product on social media using the hashtag #HICHEWHopGiving. For every qualifying post shared, HI-CHEW will donate $1. Consumers can visit HI-CHEW.com/HopIntoGiving for the chance to uncover the new seasonal mystery flavor with an all-new online flavor guessing game, where one grand prize winner will receive $2,000 in gift cards. HI-CHEW® will donate an additional $1 for each submission.

"With our U.S. headquarters in Irvine, we feel a deep connection to Orange County," said Kawabe. "Being able to partner with an organization that is making a real difference in Southern California allows us to celebrate the season in a way that's meaningful for the community we call home, while encouraging our brand fans to participate."

Whether you're building Easter baskets, prepping for egg hunts, or treating yourself to a chewy seasonal surprise, HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Mix is an egg-cellent addition to all your spring celebrations. HI-CHEW® Easter Mystery Mix is available in 11.28 oz and 6 oz stand-up pouches at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, and Walgreens, as well as online at HI-CHEW.com .

HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices, and both natural and artificial flavors, and contains no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® is also gluten-free. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 300 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast:

Since 1941, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast has been a cornerstone for youth in Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange, and Santa Ana. Serving over 150,000 young people, the Clubs provide safe spaces, quality mentoring, and strategic programs that equip members to graduate high school, pursue higher education, and thrive in the workforce. Recognized nationally for innovation through its IMPACT Model, the Club offers unmatched academic, fitness, and enrichment opportunities while fostering partnerships that strengthen families and communities. Its mission is to ensure every child has mentors and champions in life. For more information, visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com .

SOURCE HI-CHEW