HI-CHEW® and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Launch a Zesty Spring Surprise: Introducing the HI-CHEW® Grapefruit Flavor

A elevated, refreshingly tangy limited-time swirl arriving at Menchie's locations nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is once again teaming up with Menchie's Frozen Yogurt , North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, to debut a brand-new seasonal offering: HI-CHEW® Grapefruit. This lively, citrus-forward flavor delivers a refreshing grapefruit swirl that brings the beloved candy to life in a cool, spring-ready form. The limited‑edition flavor will be available throughout March at participating Menchie's stores nationwide.

HI-CHEW® and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt launch limited-edition HI-CHEW® Grapefruit Flavor.

Inspired by the tangy punch of the HI-CHEW® Sweet & Sour Mix, the new Grapefruit flavor balances zesty citrus with a light sweetness — crafting a cool, energizing treat that practically tastes like springtime. Perfect for sunny strolls, afternoon pick-me-ups, or sharing with friends, this fun seasonal collaboration builds on the long-running partnership with a fresh flavor that feels unexpected, cheerful, and totally craveable.

"Spring is officially sweeter with the return of a fan-favorite duo. This collaboration with Menchie's is something our fans look forward to each year, and HI-CHEW® Grapefruit brings a fresh, playful twist to kick off the season," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're continually exploring creative ways to bring fun and flavor to life. This sweet-tart swirl feels exciting, offers a new expression of our signature taste, and is perfectly suited for the joyful spring moments."

A perfect balance of sweet and sour, HI-CHEW® Grapefruit delivers a bright pop of citrus in every bite, offering a refreshing way to welcome warmer weather and lean into the joyful energy of the season. The nonfat flavor is made with no artificial colors and no high fructose corn syrup, staying true to both brands' commitments to quality and feel-good ingredients.

"At Menchie's, we're all about creating new flavors that spark joy and give our guests something to be excited about," said Elizabeth Berry, Chief Marketing Officer at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "HI-CHEW® Grapefruit delivers a burst of flavor and is the perfect springtime treat, sure to make our guests and HI-CHEW fans smile."

The limited-edition HI-CHEW® Grapefruit flavor is available now through the month of March at participating Menchie's locations across the country. To find a Menchie's store near you, visit Menchies.com . Like Menchie's on Facebook and follow Menchie's on Instagram and TikTok for the latest flavor news. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 300 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About Menchie's Frozen Yogurt:

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt and sorbet flavors along with delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association. Download the Menchie's app for info and special offers.

