Skilled brand builder and growth driver has built successful career in hospitality by blending traditional marketing with innovation

LEBANON, Tenn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Moore as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective Monday, July 22.

Moore's nearly 20 years of hospitality experience is a perfect match for the strong hospitality focus of Cracker Barrel. Her strategic experience in marketing, brand building, and guest engagement will be strong assets to Cracker Barrel as it evolves, taking what is beloved and differentiated about the brand and building on it.

Cracker Barrel Appoints Sarah Moore as New Chief Marketing Officer

A longtime fan of Cracker Barrel, she joins the Company from her recent position as Senior Vice President of Marketing at MGM Resorts International where she spearheaded marketing initiatives for a portfolio of world-class hospitality brands, including iconic resorts such as Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand. She possesses deep expertise in developing and growing digital marketing initiatives, customer loyalty programs, and crafting innovative approaches that honor brand heritage while driving strong business results.

"Sarah's hospitality focused leadership and deep experience evolving brands and accelerating growth across all disciplines of marketing will help us drive our strategic transformation and brand love as we reclaim our position as an industry leader," said Julie Felss Masino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cracker Barrel.

Moore's background includes more than 16 years with MGM Resorts International, where she gained extensive experience in corporate marketing, development, and regional operations. Most recently, she led global brand marketing strategy, integrated media, social marketing, as well as creative and content for the entire portfolio of resorts and entertainment experiences.

"As a devoted Cracker Barrel fan, I'm honored to join this iconic American brand," said Moore. "From childhood road trips to more recent visits to our family in Kentucky, Cracker Barrel has always been a cherished tradition. I look forward to applying my decades of marketing expertise to share the brand's warmth and genuine hospitality with consumers. As I join the team, my goal is to enhance the experience for our loyal guests while also introducing Cracker Barrel's unique charm to new guests across the country."

Moore holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Roger Williams University. She is married to an entrepreneur and a U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel who has served our country for over 20 years, and together they are raising two young daughters.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit www.crackerbarrel.com.

