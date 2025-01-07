Cracker Barrel Heats Up the New Year with Flavorful New Menu Additions, Returning Fan Favorites at an Unbeatable Value

Arriving today at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, Crispy Tender Dippers offer a unique combination of Cracker Barrel's hand-breaded chicken, customizable sauces and comforting sides, perfect for a casual meal or a game day treat. Cracker Barrel guests can also heat things up this winter when they pair Crispy Tender Dippers with an all-new Nashville Hot sauce. Inspired by Cracker Barrel's Tennessee roots, this original and bold take on the classic Nashville Hot sauce is a perfectly flavor-packed complement to your meal.

"After the holiday hustle, there is nothing better than kicking back with some real, crave-worthy comfort food," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer for Cracker Barrel. "Our new Crispy Tender Dippers are the perfect way to enjoy our fan-favorite fried chicken tenders in a whole new way. And with our bold, new Nashville Hot sauce – our spicy twist on a Tennessee classic, inspired by 55 years of tradition – you can turn up the heat and bring some country-style warmth to those chilly winter days."

To celebrate the launch of the new Crispy Tender Dippers, Cracker Barrel Rewards™ Members can earn double pegs* when they order the new meal for takeout or dine-in from Jan. 7 – 11.

The new Crispy Tender Dippers join menus alongside two other all-new dishes packed with country-style flare. The Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich features a hand breaded chicken breast served on a toasted buttermilk bun with pickles, mayo and a drizzle of one of Cracker Barrel's signature sauces – including Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Maple Chipotle, Carolina Gold BBQ and the new Nashville Hot sauce. For the chilliest days of the year, guests can enjoy the new flavor-packed Chicken n' Dumplin Soup. Made with homestyle dumplins, shredded chicken, celery, carrots and onions in a savory broth, Chicken n' Dumplin Soup delivers warmth and comfort for all guests to savor.

Finally, Cracker Barrel invites guests to cozy up by the fireplace at restaurants nationwide with friends and loved ones to enjoy returning favorites at an everyday value. The additional menu features** available this winter include:

Sparkling Sugar Plum Mimosa : Sparkling wine with a touch of sweet winter fruits come together to make a magical drink. Guests can also enjoy Sugar Plum Tea, a seasonal iced tea offering featuring the same sweet, wintery fruit pairings.

: Sparkling wine with a touch of sweet winter fruits come together to make a magical drink. Guests can also enjoy Sugar Plum Tea, a seasonal iced tea offering featuring the same sweet, wintery fruit pairings. Early Dinner Deals : Enjoy small portions of fan favorites – including Chicken n' Dumplins, Meatloaf, Fried Homestyle Chicken, Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken and Steak Tips Dinner – starting for as little as $8.99 when you dine Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m.

: Enjoy small portions of fan favorites – including Chicken n' Dumplins, Meatloaf, Fried Homestyle Chicken, Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken and Steak Tips Dinner – starting for as little as when you dine Monday-Friday from Sunrise Pancake Special: Available all day and starting at just $7.99 , enjoy an order of Cracker Barrel's fluffy pancakes – a perfect share plate or standalone meal.

* For Crispy Tender Dippers orders placed in store, or made online, and picked up between 1/07/25 to 1/11/25. Each award subject to 500-Peg balance limit on date awarded. Must be a Member to participate. Full terms.

**Check your local store for pricing and availability.

