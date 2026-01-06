Cracker Barrel Welcomes Winter with the Return of Beloved Classics and Addition of New Favorites, All on the Meals for Two Menu Starting at $19.99

Beloved familiar favorites like Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket make a comeback, while new Spicy Maple sauce brings sweet heat to the menu

LEBANON, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter just got a whole lot warmer. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® invites guests to gather by the fireplace and savor the comfort of beloved classics, Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket, returning by popular demand. This season, those favorites aren't just back on the menu; they're featured in Cracker Barrel's most complete and value-packed winter offering, Meals for Two, making it easier than ever to enjoy homestyle comfort together.

And while Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket make their much-anticipated comeback, an exciting new flavor adds a bold twist to the season. The all-new Spicy Maple sauce delivers a sweet-heat kick, rounding out a winter lineup rooted in tradition with just the right touch of something new.

"Winter calls for comfort and connection, and nothing delivers that better than the classics," said Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel VP of Menu Strategy and Innovation. "Bringing back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket was an easy choice. Not only are they timeless favorites with deep roots on our menu, but they're also among the most requested dishes from our guests. These dishes are uniquely Cracker Barrel – rooted in tradition and loved for generations – and we're thrilled to bring back classics our guests know and love, made the way they remember."

What's Back and Better Than Ever

Starting today, guests can once again savor the delicious Hamburger Steak, a favorite that appeared on the first Cracker Barrel menu when doors opened in 1969. Featuring juicy, seasoned beef topped with a savory buttery garlic sauce and served with two or three classic sides – think creamy Macaroni & Cheese, famed Hashbrown Casserole, classic Dumplins and more – plus warm made from scratch buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Want to go all in? Order smothered with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy for the classic southern style of this famed dish.

Also returning is the beloved Eggs in The Basket, a nostalgic breakfast favorite featuring two slices of golden-grilled sourdough bread with an egg nestled in the center, served with bacon or sausage and one classic side.

Comfort, All Included: Meals for Two

Guests can enjoy Cracker Barrel's most value-packed seasonal offering with Meals for Two, an all-included way to share returning favorites and hearty comfort classics. Available all day, Monday through Friday, Meals for Two includes a choice of a shareable starter or dessert and two hearty entrées, such as Hamburger Steak, Eggs in The Basket or the Breakfast Burger, all for just $19.99*. For even more comfort, guests can add a cup of soup and a house salad for only $5* per person.**

Welcome to the Lineup, Spicy Maple

Cracker Barrel is redefining sweet heat with a new sauce that's as bold as it is authentic. The Spicy Maple sauce includes the syrup featured in our stores today and blends that iconic sweetness with a unique mix of spices for a perfectly balanced kick. It's the ultimate flavor upgrade, especially when paired with Crispy Tender Dippers or the crave-worthy Breakfast Burger.

"This isn't just another trend; it's a flavor innovation rooted in tradition," said Yun. "We've taken a beloved ingredient and given it a bold, spicy twist that's as distinctive as it is delicious."

More Winter Country Comforts

Guests can also warm up this winter with a lineup of comforting favorites available for a limited time:

The Breakfast Burger : Newly introduced during the holidays, this crave-worthy creation quickly became a guest favorite, earning its spot on the winter menu. Featuring a juicy all-beef burger patty, stacked with crispy bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, two slices of melted American cheese and Cracker Barrel's signature Hashbrown Casserole, all on a toasted bun.

: Newly introduced during the holidays, this crave-worthy creation quickly became a guest favorite, earning its spot on the winter menu. Featuring a juicy all-beef burger patty, stacked with crispy bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, two slices of melted American cheese and Cracker Barrel's signature Hashbrown Casserole, all on a toasted bun. Southern BBQ Ribs : Now available every day, while supplies last, these slow-cooked to perfection fall-apart ribs are topped with tangy & sweet brown sugar BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

: Now available every day, while supplies last, these slow-cooked to perfection fall-apart ribs are topped with tangy & sweet brown sugar BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Grandma's Sampler : Featuring a choice of two fluffy buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast, plus two freshly cracked eggs, a sampling of bacon, sausage, and sugar cured or country ham, and one classic side. Served with pure natural syrup and butter.

: Featuring a choice of two fluffy buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast, plus two freshly cracked eggs, a sampling of bacon, sausage, and sugar cured or country ham, and one classic side. Served with pure natural syrup and butter. Steak & Eggs : A hearty New York strip steak grilled to perfection with buttery garlic sauce, two eggs, choice of classic side and warm buttermilk biscuits.

: A hearty New York strip steak grilled to perfection with buttery garlic sauce, two eggs, choice of classic side and warm buttermilk biscuits. Broccoli Cheese Casserole: A returning and comforting favorite, this delicious take on the classic casserole features broccoli and rice in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles.

To learn about Cracker Barrel, the new seasonal winter offerings or to find your nearest location, please visit CrackerBarrel.com , and be sure to follow Cracker Barrel on Instagram and TikTok .

*Meals for Two offer valid thru 5/3/26, exclusive of taxes and beverages. Dine in only. Not available for takeaways, carryout, to-go, delivery and online purchases. Subject to availability. May not redeem pegs toward the purchase and not valid with any other discounts or promotions. Offer subject to modification/withdrawal without notice.

**Soup and salad offer valid with Meals for Two purchase. In-store only. Excludes taxes. Valid for 1 cup of soup and 1 side salad. May not mix and match - Not valid for 2 cups of soup or 2 side salads. Soups vary by location.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

