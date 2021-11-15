Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces New Initiative to Fight Hunger in America

"Food insecurity and hunger relief is a critical issue in America – one that has become even more evident and dire as a result of the pandemic," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "We must do our part to ensure that everyone has access to wholesome food. We look forward to partnering with Feeding America ® through our Cracker Barrel Food for Families program to help care for families who need it most."

As part of its new program, Cracker Barrel will join forces with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation and Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The multi-faceted national partnership between Cracker Barrel, the Foundation and Feeding America will aim to address food insecurity, beginning in high-need rural and underserved communities as well as in Middle Tennessee, where Cracker Barrel was founded.

"Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in our country. The Feeding America network works hard every day to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful to Cracker Barrel and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation for joining our fight to end hunger and for helping to provide meals to children and families in need."

More than 38 million people currently struggle to put food on their tables, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Cracker Barrel and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will contribute funds to enable a donation of 1 million meals* through Feeding America over the next year to help alleviate hunger in the communities it serves. Additionally, for every engagement with the announcement of Cracker Barrel's Food for Families initiative on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from now through Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, Cracker Barrel will donate funds for meals – up to 100,000 meals – to help get food to families who need it most this holiday season.

For more information about the Cracker Barrel Food for Families initiative, please visit crackerbarrel.com/giving.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Cracker Barrel Food for Families

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation are committed to cultivating an America where we use food to care for each other. For more than 20 years, the company and its Foundation have contributed food and funds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, where the company was founded; and in 2021, the Cracker Barrel Food for Families initiative was launched, with a multi-faceted national partnership between Cracker Barrel, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation and Feeding America to expand support to more families nationwide. Cracker Barrel Food for Families focuses on three key areas: addressing food insecurity, supporting community needs and reducing food waste.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation is a nonprofit corporation created by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 1993. The Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support numerous nonprofits and charitable programs. It also supports an annual Employee Scholarship Program, which recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of Cracker Barrel employees and their children who excel in their studies and serve their communities.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

