Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Brings Back "Operation Rocker" to Donate Rocking Chairs to Military Families

"Launching 'Operation Rocker' for a third consecutive year allows us to continually deliver on our commitment to support the families of the men and women who defend our country," said Cracker Barrel Manager of Corporate Citizenship Sloane Lucas. "The rockers on the front porches of our stores are where families gather to relax and spend time together. Through Operation Rocker, we're able to provide rockers for the front porches of military families across the country – so they can spend time relaxing and connecting with their loved ones."

During the campaign's kickoff period from June 29 through Independence Day (July 4), Cracker Barrel will also donate 10 percent of the retail sales price of select adult rocking chairs sold in-store at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations to Operation Homefront.

"When I was given my rocker, I was going through a time when, as my disabled husband's caregiver, I felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders," said Erin Hollis, a military wife who received a rocker through last year's Operation Rocker program. "When I got the chair, it made me feel like someone was caring for me while I cared for my spouse."

The theme of this year's Operation Rocker fundraiser, "More Than a Rocker," celebrates the deep personal meaning of time spent in a rocker. Through donating rockers to caregivers like Erin Hollis and military families who are often stationed far from home, Cracker Barrel and Operation Homefront are committed to helping make a house feel like a home for those who serve their country.

"We are deeply grateful for Cracker Barrel's continued commitment and amazing support," said Brig. Gen. (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Through 'Operation Rocker,' Cracker Barrel and their caring guests have provided over 1,800 rocking chairs to our military families, giving needed comfort to that very special and deserving group of our fellow Americans who have done so much for all of us."

Operation Homefront has served tens of thousands of military families across the country. The organization helps build strong, stable and secure military families by offering valuable programs addressing short-term and long-term stability. Cracker Barrel supports Operation Homefront's mission through a range of programs, including Operation Rocker, donations of holiday to-go meals to help military families enjoy a hassle-free celebration together, as well as seasonal retail promotions that offer Cracker Barrel guests an opportunity to support the work of Operation Homefront. Since the partnership began in 2016, Cracker Barrel has contributed nearly $900,000 through monetary and in-kind donations. To learn more, visit crackerbarrel.com/giving.

Operation Rocker's launch comes only a month after Cracker Barrel surprised 100 military moms-to-be with the brand's iconic rocking chairs at Operation Homefront's Star-Spangled Babies® shower held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Baby shower attendees, including new moms who are active duty servicewomen and spouses of service members, connected with one another about their shared experiences and received advice and tips from parenting experts.

To view a short video of the 100 rocker surprise, please visit this link. To participate in "Operation Rocker," please click here.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc .

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 653 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation is a public benefit corporation created by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 1993. The Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support numerous nonprofits and charitable programs. It also supports an annual Employee Scholarship Program, which recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of Cracker Barrel employees and their children who excel in their studies and serve their communities. For more information, click here.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

